LISTEN: Subtronics Delivers Anthemic New Album Single ‘Spacetime’ Featuring Nevve

Renowned bass act Subtronics has returned with must-listen new single on the heels of his long-awaited GRiZ collaboration, ‘GRIZTRONICS II.’ This time around we’re treated to ‘Spacetime,’ a massive dubstep record released via Cyclops Recording. Featuring intoxicating vocals from Nevve, the track opens in an anthemic, melodic fashion before dropping into an earthshaking dubstep drop. Subtronics’ debut album Fractals is slated for release next month, and if this tune is any indicator of what we can expect from the LP then we’re certainly excited. Stream the single below be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

Subtronics – Spacetime (feat. NEVVE) | Stream

