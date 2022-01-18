LISTEN: EAZYBAKED Announce The Title Of Their Debut Album + Release Monster Single, ‘Simulated’

Following their only release of 2021, ‘Letting Go’, experimental bass duo EAZYBAKED continue their album rollout with the release of their second single, ‘Simulated’ and we could not be more excited! ‘Simulated’ revisits the duo’s familiar and frenetic energy that have plagued them an “experimental bass fan-favorite”. Infusing a magnetic bassline with warping synths the duo have solidified themselves as producers to watch in 2022. Having played high-profile sets at EDC Orlando & Okeechobee, to supporting heavyweight acts like Subtronics & GRiZ, the duo have gained attention from all the right producers and fans. In addition to the single release, they have also announced the title of their debut LP – INTERTWINED. In a statement from the duo they mention:

“This project conveys more depth and emotion than some might expect from us. We wanted to step outside of our comfort zone and express different styles that we normally wouldn’t. One of our main goals was to step away from our typical genre, or any genre, and what’s expected from us.”

INTERTWINED is set to release March 4, 2022, but until then be sure to stream ‘Simulated’ below and check back with RTT for the album drop!

EAZYBAKED – Simulated | Stream

