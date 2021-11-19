It’s been two years since GRiZ and Subtronics dropped “Griztronics,” one of the hottest collabs to hit our speakers. Today we’re finally getting the sequel, and it’s everything we could’ve asked for and more. The perfect track for bass heads to unleash their wild side, “Griztronics II (Another Level),” is a mind-melting extravaganza that smacks in the best possible way. Keep an eye out for this one at fests and stream their latest collab now.

GRiZ & Subtronics – Griztronics II (Another Level)

GRiZ & Subtronics Link Up For “Griztronics II (Another Level)”