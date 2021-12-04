LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers Huge Melodic House Remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’

It’s hard to name another rising artist that has been crushing it as much as Knock2 has. After dropping his debut 2HEARTs EP earlier this year, the San Diego producer is back with one more offering to cap off an impressive 2021. This time around we’re treated to a unique melodic house remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’ single. As expected, Knock2 crafts a massive tune here and we can’t imagine how fun it would be to hear this thing go off live. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below.

