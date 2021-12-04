Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers Huge Melodic House Remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’

LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers Huge Melodic House Remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’

by Leave a Comment

It’s hard to name another rising artist that has been crushing it as much as Knock2 has. After dropping his debut 2HEARTs EP earlier this year, the San Diego producer is back with one more offering to cap off an impressive 2021. This time around we’re treated to a unique melodic house remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’ single. As expected, Knock2 crafts a massive tune here and we can’t imagine how fun it would be to hear this thing go off live. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below.

LISTEN: Knock2 Delivers Huge Melodic House Remix of Giveon’s ‘Favorite Mistake’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend