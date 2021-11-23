Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Rich Delinquent Unleashes Must-Watch Music Video For Intoxicating “Sadboi” Album Single

Rich Delinquent Unleashes Must-Watch Music Video For Intoxicating “Sadboi” Album Single

by Leave a Comment

Rich Delinquent first caught our attention last year thanks to his impressively catchy ‘Cocaine Late Nights’ single. Since then, the LA-based artist has continued to take his inventive electronic-pop sound to new heights, releasing a slew of exceptional singles before finally dropping his debut album, Sadboi. In the wake of his anticipated LP, Rich is clearly showing no signs of slowing down as we’ve now received the official music video for the title track, ‘Sadboi.’ As you’ll see below, the visuals depict the artist in a chaotic prison as he channels all the true sadboi emotions we’ve come to love from the album. See what we mean by streaming the video below and be sure to bump the album via Spotify as well.

Rich Delinquent – Sadboi (Official Music Video) | Stream

Rich Delinquent Unleashes Must-Watch Music Video For Intoxicating “Sadboi” Album Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend