Baclash is marking a new chapter with DAISIES & DEBRIS, a five-track EP out today via Alison Wonderland’s FMU Records. Across the project, the rising bass artist explores depression, addiction, self-doubt, and recovery, turning deeply personal experiences into something cathartic and ultimately optimistic.

The EP unfolds as a journey from breaking point to rebuilding, with tracks like “I Wanna Go” and “Flash” confronting the aftermath of difficult experiences before “We’re Gonna Make It” and “Haunted” move toward hope and forward momentum.

“DAISIES & DEBRIS feels like the duality of life we feel daily,” Baclash says. “I made these records because I needed to make them. They came from a real place and reflected things I genuinely wanted to say.”

Alison Wonderland was equally moved by the project, saying, “From the moment I heard these records, I knew there was something really special about Baclash.”

Following performances with Alison Wonderland, Sippy, and IMANU, as well as appearances at EDC Las Vegas and Deadbeats Jamboree, Baclash is celebrating the release with a free EP pop-up party at Campground in Los Angeles tonight, July 30, presented by FMU Records and Maybe Forever.

Listen to DAISIES & DEBRIS below on Spotify.

Baclash Drops Vulnerable New EP DAISIES & DEBRIS via FMU Records