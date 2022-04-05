REVIEW: Alison Wonderland’s Temple Of Wonderland Returns To Los Angeles And We Will Never Be The Same

The night of April 1st, 2022 Alison Wonderland f*cked Los Angeles up on spiritual level; kicking off her headline tour in support of her upcoming album, ‘Loner’ – set to release May 6th, so Alison knew she had to pull out all the stops. A night fans in the audience will not soon forget, Alison played a full hour and a half set composed of her greatest hits, like “Happy Place”, “Cry”, & “Bad Things”; plus some of her most beloved mashups we will never grow tired of hearing. Alison looked completely in her element as thousands of screaming fans packed the SOLD OUT Shrine Auditorium for a performance unlike any other.

Kicking off the show, with what we can only assume was an ID, Alison captured her fans’ attention from the first drop. While throwing down her own insane bangers, Alison has also found a way to incorporate live instruments, including an orchestra, into her production; SHE EVEN WHIPPED OUT HER CELLO AND PERFORMED FOR US ON STAGE. The lengths she will go to for her live shows is a true testament to who she is as an artist and how dedicated she is to giving us a one of a kind Temple Of Wonderland experience. Alison has/will always have a special place in LA’s heart, but in case you missed it – check out this thread of videos from fans below! Catch Alison this spring around the US on her ‘Loner’ Tour – tickets here!

🌟 ALISON WONDERLAND SHRINE 4/1 THREAD 🌟 — del taco fan club 🍄 (@starsizzle) April 2, 2022

