LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Shows Us How To Turn Our Darkness Into Light With Her Third Studio Album, ‘Loner’

From Run to Awake to Loner Alison Wonderland proves once again she is the ultimate producer-singer-songwriter triple threat. Loner comes to us in a carefully crafted 12 track LP, Alison even states:

“Its the most positive, hopeful album I have ever written… It acknowledges the darkness but creates its own euphoria through it”

Each track on this album demonstrates Alison’s internal battles, embracing her loneliness, while fighting her way back up. One of the standout tracks is “Something Real”, a track that feels almost weightless describes the yearning for anything real and after the few years we’ve all had, anything real & true & honest sounds perfect. The accompanying music video (below) even depicts a 3-D version of Alison flying through new worlds in search of her something real. Another unexpected track, “Eyes Closed”, Alison dives into the drum & bass side of things and does not disappoint; a 3 minute single that takes you on a sonic journey definitely leaves us wanting more. One final track that stood out is “Loner”, as a self-proclaimed loner myself, this track is so elegantly written & produced that I feel like she’s in my mind. An overall masterpiece of an album, Alison pours her entire heart & soul into Loner. Stream the album below!

Alison Wonderland – Loner | Stream

