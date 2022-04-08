LISTEN: Alison Wonderland Unleashes Her Latest Single, ‘Forever’, A Track That Holds A Special Place In Her Heart

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Alison Wonderland strikes again, this time with the release of ‘Forever’; a track the describes the feeling of persevering through difficult times in life. “And it will feel like forever until it doesn’t” – her raw, glistening vocals echoing throughout the track reminding us that our daunting feelings will not last forever. Some days, weeks, months, or even years we can feel that life is just fighting against us, but Alison emphasizes that we must fight back because only then will we find our inner strength. For years now Alison Wonderland has been painting herself as the victim, however the time has finally come for her to flip the narrative; ‘Forever’ is the first steps towards that. Luckily for us this new single also comes with an official video. Alison’s yearbook photo comes alive as she struggles to crack a smile before an epic light show takes her away. Check out the video below and be sure to check back to RTT for more album updates!

Alison Wonderland – Forever | Stream

