One of the biggest South Asian breakout records of the past year just got a fresh new spin. Following the viral success of “Pal Pal,” Afusic, Ali Soomro, and Talwiinder have enlisted internationally renowned producer Sickick for an official remix that pushes the track into darker electronic territory. Originally released in 2025, “Pal Pal” steadily became a global favorite across Spotify and social media platforms, finding a home in everything from heartbreak edits to cinematic short-form content. Its emotional songwriting and infectious melodies helped the record resonate far beyond South Asian audiences, setting the stage for a high-profile remix.

Known for his signature “SickHop” style, Sickick transforms the original into a cinematic, club-ready experience while preserving the emotion that made the song connect with so many listeners. Layering atmospheric production, electronic textures, afro-inspired percussion, and the original South Asian vocals, the remix gives “Pal Pal” a fresh identity without losing its heart. “Remixing ‘Pal Pal’ felt really special,” Sickick shared. “Growing up around Bollywood music, I was inspired by the emotion, melodies, and energy that South Asian music carries… I wanted to honor the soul of the original while bringing my own perspective and sound into it.”

The producer also emphasized the remix’s broader message of bringing people together through music, saying he hopes listeners from all backgrounds can connect with the track on the same dance floor. Since its release, the official remix has already amassed more than 600,000 YouTube views, further extending the reach of one of the year’s most impactful crossover records. Check it out below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Pal Pal (Sickick Remix) – Talwiinder, Afusic & Ali Soomro

LISTEN: Sickick Reimagines Viral South Asian Hit “Pal Pal” With Cinematic Official Remix