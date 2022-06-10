Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Nora Van Elken Reimagines Kool & The Gang’s “Celebration”

Nora Van Elken has been crafting high-quality, festival-ready productions since her debut single “All I Need” – an unforgettable genesis that blasted her into the global spotlight and solidified her signature style. Since then, Nora has released other certified hits like “Be With You,” “Over You,” “I Don’t Need You,” a thrilling rendition of Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance With Somebody,” and more recently, her celebrated single “Satellites” which received a remix from European progressive house duo DubVision.

Back with a reimaging of Kool & The Gang’s 1980 hit “Celebration,” Nora gives the original a cut a synth-drenched treatment. Beaming with her signature progressive house style and deep house undertones, Nora’s latest offering is a feel-good cover designed for the dancefloor. 

