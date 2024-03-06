LISTEN: HEDEGAARD Delivers Captivating New “Hood To The Hills” Collaboration with Matt Hawk

Renowned Danish artist HEDEGAARD has swiftly risen to prominence, garnering widespread recognition for his distinctive and impactful musical style – widely known as “car music.” His latest release, “Hood To The Hills,” is a further testament to his talent and another fantastic addition to his discography. The record is in collaboration with fellow Danish producer Matt Hawk, a creative partnership that previously yielded the well-received single “OneHundred.” And as you’ll hear below, the track is nothing short of a sonic journey that seamlessly blends low-tempo EDM with a captivating array of ominous undertones, resonating basslines, and rhythmic urban vocals. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

HEDEGAARD, Matt Hawk – Hood to the Hills | Stream

