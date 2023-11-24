LISTEN: HEDEGAARD Unleashes Hard-Hitting “INFERNO / Ratchets” EP via OneHundred Label

Danish producer HEDEGAARD is back better than ever with a compelling new release: his latest EP, INFERNO / Ratchets. As you’ll hear below, listeners are treated to two incredible dynamic tracks that showcase the musician-turned-DJ/producer’s distinctive “car music” style – a genre he’s been working hard pioneering since 2011. The opening track “INFERNO” sets a foreboding tone featuring robotic vocals, bone-shaking basslines, and mechanical synths that evoke a distinct video game aesthetic. This is followed by “Ratchets,” a club-oriented track with a rap-inspired vocal hook and rhythmic beats. If the stellar new tunes weren’t enough, HEDEGAARD has also introduced stunning 3D, AI-powered visuals to complement the EP, which you can watch below as well.

