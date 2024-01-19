Rising Danish artists HEDEGAARD, Matt Hawk, and Bronx-raised CANCUN (who is also based in Denmark) have come together for an impressive collaboration in “OneHundred.” As you’ll hear below, this new release perfectly encapsulates the artists’ signature genre known as “car music.” We’re loving the smooth blend between electronic and rap/hip-hop rhythms on this record, which arrives on HEDEGAARD’s label of the same name, OneHundred, operating under the esteemed Spinnin’ Records. The result is music tailor-made for the weekend nightclub, or better yet, blasting at maximum volume on your car stereo. Hear what we mean by streaming ‘OneHundred’ via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

HEDEGAARD, CANCUN?, Matt Hawk – OneHundred | Stream

LISTEN: HEDEGAARD, CANCUN? and Matt Hawk Join Forces For Genre-Bending “OneHundred” Collaboration