Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: HEDEGAARD, CANCUN? and Matt Hawk Join Forces For Genre-Bending “OneHundred” Collaboration

LISTEN: HEDEGAARD, CANCUN? and Matt Hawk Join Forces For Genre-Bending “OneHundred” Collaboration

by Leave a Comment

Rising Danish artists HEDEGAARD, Matt Hawk, and Bronx-raised CANCUN (who is also based in Denmark) have come together for an impressive collaboration in “OneHundred.” As you’ll hear below, this new release perfectly encapsulates the artists’ signature genre known as “car music.” We’re loving the smooth blend between electronic and rap/hip-hop rhythms on this record, which arrives on HEDEGAARD’s label of the same name, OneHundred, operating under the esteemed Spinnin’ Records. The result is music tailor-made for the weekend nightclub, or better yet, blasting at maximum volume on your car stereo. Hear what we mean by streaming ‘OneHundred’ via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

HEDEGAARD, CANCUN?, Matt Hawk – OneHundred | Stream

LISTEN: HEDEGAARD, CANCUN? and Matt Hawk Join Forces For Genre-Bending “OneHundred” Collaboration

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend