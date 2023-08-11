In an impressive display of international collaboration, HEDEGAARD from Denmark, Brandon Beal from the US, and Lizzy Wang from China have unveiled their star-studded new record, “The Ones We Lost.” As you’ll hear below, this fresh collab showcases a stunning blend of heartfelt sentiment and dancefloor-ready production. From Brandon Beal’s soulful vocals to the impeccable groove and catchy melodies, this tune is nothing short of an immensely potent summer anthem that will have you coming back to it again and again. Astute listeners might also discern the original sample sourced from the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ track “Pretty Little Ditty,” which adds another layer of interest and artistry to this awesome tune. Hear what we mean by streaming “The Ones We Lost” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Brandon Beal, HEDEGAARD, Lizzy Wang – The Ones We Lost | Stream

LISTEN: Brandon Beal, HEDEGAARD & Lizzy Wang Share Groovy New “The Ones We Lost” Collaboration