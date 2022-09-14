It’s hard to argue that Fred Again.. isn’t the hottest name in dance music right now. Today the producer shared some super exciting news, in finally announcing his new album, Actual Life 3. The anticipated new project is slated for release on October 28th, which couldn’t come soon enough. Alongside this announcement, Fred has also unleashed the first single from the project, “Danielle (smile on my face)” Stream the single below and start getting hyped for the full-length project.

Fred Again.. – Danielle (smile on my face) | Stream

LISTEN: Fred Again.. Announces Anticipated New Album + Shares 1st Single, “Danielle (smile on my face)”