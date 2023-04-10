WATCH: Fred Again.. performs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Fred Again.. has once again transcended the electronic music genre while performing seven beautiful renditions of his songs on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. The artist kicks off his concert by playing the xylophone only to transition to the piano, all while singing as well as making the beats live on his drum machine. To say that Fred Again.. is talented would be an understatement. During the performance, the Artist also has a video of each of the singer’s featured on the original songs playing in the background. He then mixes in their vocals in real-time. While this Tiny Desk Concert explores a different energy than his now legendary Boiler Room set, Fred Again.. displays a different set of skills that are equally as important and entertaining. Check out the 26 minute video below and let us know what you think in the comments.

