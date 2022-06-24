WATCH: Jimmy Pé Unleashes Thrilling New Music Video For Energetic “Booty PoP” Single

After the recent success of his 2022 single “Pé Is Not Dead!” rising artist Jimmy Pé is back better than ever and gearing up to release his anticipated new Puzzle EP. Today the project’s lead single, ‘Booty PoP,’ receives an official music video and – in typical Jimmy Pé fashion – we’re treated to a wild melting pot of satire, provocation, sex, and violence, all unfolding at a fast-paced rate. The visuals prey on the morbid curiosity we all have, hooking the viewer in with incredible shots and story-telling that’s not exactly “family-friendly.” Pé is clearly an artist-to-watch and we can’t wait for his new EP; in the meantime stream the “Booty PoP’ video below and be sure to turn up your speakers for this one.

Jimmy Pé – Booty PoP (Music Video) | Stream

