WATCH: Jimmy Pé Delivers Impressive New Electro-Infused Single ‘Pé Is Not Dead!’ + Official Music Video

Rising Slovakia producer Jimmy Pé just debuted his anticipated first release of 2022 in ‘ Pé Is Not Dead!’ and it’s an absolute banger. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a hard-hitting, bass house-infused single reminiscent of the bloghaus era of the late 2000’s. The minimalistic track really shows us how less can be more, as this track is wildly addicting and catchy from start to finish. The record arrives alongside an official music video that adds another layer of humor and excitement to an already amazing track. Watch the visuals for ‘ Pé Is Not Dead!’ via YouTube below and join us in hoping Jimmy Pé has more heat coming sooner rather than later.

Jimmy Pé – Pé Is Not Dead! | Stream

