Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Canadian Artist Riotron Taps Timmy Trumpet for Vibrant “Justin’s Song” Remix

LISTEN: Rising Canadian Artist Riotron Taps Timmy Trumpet for Vibrant “Justin’s Song” Remix

by Leave a Comment

Rising Canadian singer/songwriter Riotron is back with more captivating new music, this time tapping Australian club sensation Timmy Trumpet to transform his beloved hit “Justin’s Song” into an energetic, hardstyle-influenced anthem. As you’ll hear below, while still retaining the original track’s somber and melancholic chords, the revamped single incorporates Trumpet’s signature blitzkrieg style and the result is nothing short of a vibrant club banger. Trumpet’s unique sound is on full-display here and merges perfectly with everything Riotron brings to the table as well in this track. Hear what we mean by streaming the remix via Youtube and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Riotron – Justin’s Song (Timmy Trumpet Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Canadian Artist Riotron Taps Timmy Trumpet for Vibrant “Justin’s Song” Remix

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend