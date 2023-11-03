Rising Canadian singer/songwriter Riotron is back with more captivating new music, this time tapping Australian club sensation Timmy Trumpet to transform his beloved hit “Justin’s Song” into an energetic, hardstyle-influenced anthem. As you’ll hear below, while still retaining the original track’s somber and melancholic chords, the revamped single incorporates Trumpet’s signature blitzkrieg style and the result is nothing short of a vibrant club banger. Trumpet’s unique sound is on full-display here and merges perfectly with everything Riotron brings to the table as well in this track. Hear what we mean by streaming the remix via Youtube and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

Riotron – Justin’s Song (Timmy Trumpet Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Canadian Artist Riotron Taps Timmy Trumpet for Vibrant “Justin’s Song” Remix