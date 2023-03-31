Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Timmy Trumpet & R3HAB Tap TikTok Creator Naeleck For House Remake of Viral “Dom Dom Yes Yes”

Decorated artists Timmy Trumpet and R3HAB have come together once again for a must-listen new release, this time teaming up with French producer and TikTok sensation Naeleck for a new club track, “Dom Dom Yes Yes.” As you’ll hear below, the track’s unique vibe is created by a vocal sample of the viral song of the same title released last year from previously unknown Bulgarian artist Biser King. The result is nothing short of massive as we’re treated to a proper house track boasting a driving bassline and crisp drum programming. This track is nothing short of a club banger and we can’t wait to hear where all these artists take their sounds next. Stream the tune via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

