LISTEN: Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR & Bassjackers Share Star-Studded “Eternity” Collaboration

Decorated artists Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, and Bassjackers have joined forces for the first time to craft a must-listen collaboration in “Eternity.” As you’ll hear below, this explosive track draws inspiration from the 90s while seamlessly adding a modern twist. Kicking off with shimmering melodies and otherworldly vocals, the record gradually builds into a catchy drop boasting dynamic basslines, as well as with a disco essence reminiscent of producers like Alice Deejay and Vengaboys. It goes without saying that Timmy, KSHMR, and Bassjackers have crafted a captivating and infectious dance tune that’s perfect to wind down the summer with. Hear what we mean by streaming the star-studded collaboration via Spotify below.

Timmy Trumpet, KSHMR, Bassjackers – Eternity | Stream

