LISTEN: Bassjackers Make Triumphant 2023 Comeback in “Les Pays Bass” EP + Announce New Merch & Radio Show

Electro & big room house maestros Bassjackers are officially back in full force with their first EP in over four years. The project, Les Pays Bass, features six never-released tracks from the Dutch duo and also sets the stage for bigger things to come in the upcoming months for this decorated and beloved act. If this well-produced, party-starting EP wasn’t enough the duo is also launching a new merch line as well as a monthly radio show named after this new project. With future releases already confirmed with Spinnin’ Records, Musical Freedom, and of course, their home label Smash The House, 2023 is about to be a massive year for Bassjackers. Hear what we mean by streaming their new EP below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

