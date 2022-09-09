LISTEN: R3HAB Remakes Daddy Yankee’s “Gasolina” into Huge Latin House Club Banger

R3HAB’s hot streak continues, this time thanks to an inventive, massive new take on Daddy Yankee’s iconic ‘Gasolina’ hit. While it can be hard to do classic tracks like these justice, R3HAB absolutely nails it on this one with the help of the featured artists on the single, Ryan Arnold and N.F.I. This is without a doubt a banger that will be played out at clubs and dance floors around the world – hear what we mean by streaming the track below and be sure to read what the artist himself has to say about the inspiration behind this track.

“I’ve been inspired by all the great people I’ve met and celebrated with this festival season, and wanted to put out a record that felt energizing and familiar. ‘Mas Gasolina‘ came together quickly and I’m excited to share it now. It’s bass driven and fast and pulls you into the moment, but reminds you of the good old days. I hope this will bring people back in time like it did for me.” – R3HAB

R3HAB – Mas Gasolina | Stream

