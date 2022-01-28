LISTEN: Chuwe Delivers Impressive House Remix of Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Daddy Yankee’s ‘Gasolina’ is such an infamous dance floor anthem it’s hard to believe it’s taken this long for someone to release a proper house remix of the track. Rising artist Chuwe has done just that today, as he’s delivered a wildly infectious flip of the 2010 hit record. As you’ll hear below, the NYC producer seamlessly injects the track with hard-hitting house energy, as he layers crisp percussion patterns over a thumping bassline that will make you want to hit the club and let loose. Chuwe is entering into the new year with a ton of momentum from a successful 2021 and we can’t wait to hear what he has in store for us next. Stream the remix below and turn up your speakers for this one.

