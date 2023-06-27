Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » Automhate & Samplifire Announce Anticipated B2B for Rampage Open Air

Automhate & Samplifire Announce Anticipated B2B for Rampage Open Air

by Leave a Comment

Get ready for an incendiary collaboration this weekend as Automhate and Samplifire team up for a mind-blowing back-to-back session at the highly anticipated Rampage Open Air event. This unusual partnership offers an amazing experience for dubstep and bass music fans, with both performers recognized for their heavy-hitting sound and great DJ abilities. As these two powerhouses enter the stage together, expect a musical voyage unlike any other.

Automhate and Samplifire have blazed their own trails in the world of bass music, leaving an indelible mark with their hard-hitting productions and dynamic performances. Both artists, who hail from different parts of the world, have been making waves in the dubstep scene and have gained a devoted following along the way.

When two exceptional artists, such as Automhate and Samplifire, collaborate for a B2B set, fans get to witness an amalgamation of talent, creativity, and sheer musical prowess. Both known for their unwavering energy and hard-hitting sound, their collaborative set promises an unforgettable experience for Rampage Open Air attendees. Prepare for an audio assault unlike any other as Automhate and Samplifire team up for an incredible B2B set at Rampage Open Air.

Automhate & Samplifire Announce Anticipated B2B for Rampage Open Air

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend