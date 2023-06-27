Get ready for an incendiary collaboration this weekend as Automhate and Samplifire team up for a mind-blowing back-to-back session at the highly anticipated Rampage Open Air event. This unusual partnership offers an amazing experience for dubstep and bass music fans, with both performers recognized for their heavy-hitting sound and great DJ abilities. As these two powerhouses enter the stage together, expect a musical voyage unlike any other.



Automhate and Samplifire have blazed their own trails in the world of bass music, leaving an indelible mark with their hard-hitting productions and dynamic performances. Both artists, who hail from different parts of the world, have been making waves in the dubstep scene and have gained a devoted following along the way.



When two exceptional artists, such as Automhate and Samplifire, collaborate for a B2B set, fans get to witness an amalgamation of talent, creativity, and sheer musical prowess. Both known for their unwavering energy and hard-hitting sound, their collaborative set promises an unforgettable experience for Rampage Open Air attendees. Prepare for an audio assault unlike any other as Automhate and Samplifire team up for an incredible B2B set at Rampage Open Air.



