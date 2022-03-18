Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rising Producer Rich Furniss Unleashes Groovy House Single, ‘Game On’

LISTEN: Rising Producer Rich Furniss Unleashes Groovy House Single, ‘Game On’

by Leave a Comment

Rising house act Rich Furniss is back with more music, this time sharing a new original track titled ‘Game On.’ The producer really brings out the vibes on this record as he masterfully incorporates classic house and disco influences into his own unique style. As is apparent from the cover art, the single is symbolic of the precious moments we have while gaming with friends and the song definitely captures that care-free energy. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and stay on the lookout for more new music from Rich Furniss coming (hopefully) soon.

Rich Furniss – Game On | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Rich Furniss Unleashes Groovy House Single, ‘Game On’

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Illenium Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend