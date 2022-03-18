Rising house act Rich Furniss is back with more music, this time sharing a new original track titled ‘Game On.’ The producer really brings out the vibes on this record as he masterfully incorporates classic house and disco influences into his own unique style. As is apparent from the cover art, the single is symbolic of the precious moments we have while gaming with friends and the song definitely captures that care-free energy. Hear what we mean by streaming the track below and stay on the lookout for more new music from Rich Furniss coming (hopefully) soon.

Rich Furniss – Game On | Stream

LISTEN: Rising Producer Rich Furniss Unleashes Groovy House Single, ‘Game On’