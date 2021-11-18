LISTEN: Rich Furniss Unveils Captivating New House Single ‘Let Me Work’ featuring Chris Crack

After sharing his anticipated debut single ‘I’ll Be There’ alongside collaborator Apollo XO, Rich Furniss is back with his second ever release in ‘Let Me Work.’ Featuring catchy vocals from Chris Crack, this tune has all the makings of a dance floor banger and we can’t imagine how massive it would sound on a proper sound system. From the breezy topline to the groovy bassline, ‘Let Me Work’ has definitely caught our attention and we can’t wait to hear what the rising producer has in store for us next. In the meantime, stream the single below via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Rich Furniss & Chris Crack – Let Me Work | Stream

