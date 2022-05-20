Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rich Furniss Delivers Uplifting New House Collaboration “On The Moon” with Morsy

Rich Furniss is back and continuing his streak of impressive releases with “On the Moon.” As you’ll hear below, the New York producer delivers on another captivating four-on-the-floor heater, effortlessly fusing together an eclectic amount of old school and modern house influences. The record arrives as Rich’s debut on label Global305 and is also a collaboration with rising producer Morsy – stream the uplifting tune via Spotify below and be on the lookout for more new music that Rich Furniss has in store for us for the rest of 2022.

