Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Rich Furniss Flips Kanye West’s ‘Jail’ Hit into Refreshing House Remix

LISTEN: Rich Furniss Flips Kanye West’s ‘Jail’ Hit into Refreshing House Remix

by Leave a Comment

Rich Furniss first caught our attention recently thanks to his catchy ‘Let Me Work’ single with Chris Crack. Now, the rising producer has returned with another banger, this time coming in the form of an impressive remix of Kanye West’s iconic ‘Jail’ record. As you’ll hear below, Furniss injects the perfect amount of upbeat house energy into this remix, all while maintaining the unique vibe we’ve come to love from the original Ye track. Check out this creative re-think of ‘Jail’ below on soundcloud and if you’re in town be sure to catch Rich Furniss performing again at the Electric Hotel in Chicago, USA this December 10th.

Kanye West – Jail (Rich Furniss Edit) | Stream

LISTEN: Rich Furniss Flips Kanye West’s ‘Jail’ Hit into Refreshing House Remix

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend