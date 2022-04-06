LISTEN: Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd to Replace Kanye West as Coachella Headliner

To basically no one’s surprise, Kanye West recently announced he would be cancelling his anticipated upcoming performance at Coachella 2022. With that said, fans were left wondering who would end up be the replacement headliner, and now we finally have an answer: Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd. Check out the official announcement below and let us know if you plan on catching the infamous trio’s set with Abel at Coachella this year.

The Party & The After Party pic.twitter.com/8gT2bF3x5j — Coachella (@coachella) April 6, 2022

