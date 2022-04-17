Watch Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend Close out Coachella Day 3 on the Coachella Live Stream

As the first weekend of Coachella 2022 comes to an end, we are reminded how lucky we are for live music to be back. To be able to enjoy it either in person, or from our couch. But we can reminisce when the fest is over. We still have one more day! The real treat of the day will be to watch this exclusive Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend headlining performance. The best part is that no one really knows what it’s going to be like. But let’s get excited.

All Times in Pacific Time

Channel 1

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Surf Curse

5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin

5:35 PM – Vince Staples

6:35 PM – Run the Jewels

7:35 PM – Finneas

8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers

9:15 PM – Karol G

10:05 PM – Doja Cat

11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd

Channel 2

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Yola

5:05 PM – Banda MS

5:40 PM – Beabadoobee

6:20 PM – Orville Peck

7:05 PM – Chicano Batman

7:55 PM – Dave

8:40 PM – Joji

10:15 PM – Jamie xx

Channel 3

4:00 PM – Welcome

4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges

5:00 PM – Channel Tres

5:45 PM – Kim Petras

8:15 PM – Duck Sauce

9:55 PM – Duke Dumont

10:50 PM – Denzel Curry

11:35 PM – Belly

