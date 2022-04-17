Watch Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend Close out Coachella Day 3 on the Coachella Live Stream

As the first weekend of Coachella 2022 comes to an end, we are reminded how lucky we are for live music to be back. To be able to enjoy it either in person, or from our couch. But we can reminisce when the fest is over. We still have one more day! The real treat of the day will be to watch this exclusive Swedish House Mafia x The Weekend headlining performance. The best part is that no one really knows what it’s going to be like. But let’s get excited.
All Times in Pacific Time
Channel 1
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Surf Curse
5:00 PM – Alec Benjamin
5:35 PM – Vince Staples
6:35 PM – Run the Jewels
7:35 PM – Finneas
8:30 PM – Maggie Rogers
9:15 PM – Karol G
10:05 PM – Doja Cat
11:05 PM – Swedish House Mafia x The Weeknd
Channel 2
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Yola
5:05 PM – Banda MS
5:40 PM – Beabadoobee
6:20 PM – Orville Peck
7:05 PM – Chicano Batman
7:55 PM – Dave
8:40 PM – Joji
10:15 PM – Jamie xx
Channel 3
4:00 PM – Welcome
4:15 PM – Emotional Oranges
5:00 PM – Channel Tres
5:45 PM – Kim Petras
8:15 PM – Duck Sauce
9:55 PM – Duke Dumont
10:50 PM – Denzel Curry
11:35 PM – Belly
STAY IN THE KNOW! FOLLOW US ON SPOTIFY
▲ ▲ Read More About Coachella Here ▲ ▲
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.