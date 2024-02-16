LISTEN: ZUEZEU Delivers Intoxicating Tech House Remix of Billy Gillies’ Acclaimed “DNA (Loving You)” Anthem

Fast-rising tech house producer ZUEZEU continues to make his captivating entrance into the limelight with an official remix for Big Beat, taking on Billy Gillies’ widely acclaimed 2023 dance anthem “DNA (Loving You)” featuring Hannah Boleyn. As you’ll quickly hear below, this remix not only pays homage to the original track but also elevates it to new heights – while also showcasing the artist’s distinctive style energy and knack for crafting house music bangers. With so much tech house available in today’s dance music landscape, ZUEZEU’s productions are a breath of fresh air in their scene and it seems like each of his releases are better than the previous. We have no doubt this new tune will serve as another significant milestone in the progression of the producer’s burgeoning career and we’re excited to hear where he takes his talents next. Stream the remix below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

