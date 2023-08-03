Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Sak Noel Delivers Latin/Club Inspired Remix of Dainjazone & Redfoo’s “Long Live Party Rock”

The club scene is heating up thanks to Sak Noel’s infectious take on Dainjazone & Redfoo’s “Long Live Party Rock.” As you’ll hear below, the fresh new remix expertly showcases an upbeat blend of Latin and electro house, with the result being nothing short of a club banger. Sak Noel does a great job at building off of the energy of the original track, all while adding his own eclectic flair to the remix. The renowned DJ and Latin Grammy Nominee is also on the verge of unveiling his exciting new “Jungle Tech” sub-genre, and if it’s anything like this track, then we’re certainly in for a treat.

With star-studded collaborations with Sean Paul, Lil Jon, Pitbull, Madonna and Maroon 5 already under his belt, Sak Noel is proving to be an impactful force in dance music and this new remix is a further testament to that. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify below and be sure to follow the talented artist on socials if you’re not already.

