Bridging the gap between Latin and electronic music, fast-rising label Barnaton seeks to offer a unique and unprecedented experience to its listeners. Founded by renowned artist and innovator Sak Noel, the label was founded in Barcelona, Spain, and is now based in Los Angeles. Much more than just a popular label, Barnaton is an organization with the objectives of promoting memorable events and spreading its influence through captivating content creation. Do yourself a favor and keep an eye out for Barnaton as it leads the way for the music and entertainment industries and be sure to stream their stacked party playlist via Spotify below.

