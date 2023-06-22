LISTEN: Automhate Unleashes Unyielding Dubstep Brilliance with Anticipated “Robotico” EP via DPMO Label

Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Dubstep fans have been eagerly awaiting the highly-anticipated release from Automhate, the rising producer renowned for his relentless intensity, bone-rattling basslines, and audacious sound design. Now, the talented act has finally unleashed his latest offering via Funtcase’s esteemed label, DPMO. Consisting of five tracks that defy the genre’s limits, Automhate once again demonstrates his mastery as a commanding presence in the dubstep scene on this new Robotico EP.

Each track in this release serves as a testament to Automhate’s distinctive style, characterized by thunderous basslines, intricate synth work, and an unwavering intensity that takes listeners on a thrilling sonic odyssey. Collaborations with Mad Dubz and Hukae bring an additional dimension to the release, showcasing Automhate’s seamless ability to merge his unique sound with the artistic visions of his peers.

With this full project in hand, Automhate continues to solidify his reputation as an artist unafraid to venture into the depths of bass music, consistently pushing the boundaries of sound with each new release. Hear what we mean by streaming the project via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

AUTOMHATE – Robotico EP | Stream

