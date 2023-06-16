Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Martron Unleashes His “True Colors” in Mesmerizing New Single

LISTEN: Martron Unleashes His “True Colors” in Mesmerizing New Single

by Leave a Comment

We’ve been covering Martron’s impressive genre-bending production for a minute now, so we were hyped to see the rising artist is back with more quality music. This time we’re treated to “True Colors” an electronic-trap heater that not only demonstrates his extensive range as a producer but also provides a vivid depiction of his musical prowess.

Drawing from his classical music background, Martron exhibits an innate understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of music, akin to that of a master conductor leading a symphony. This shines through clearly on “True Colors,” where he skillfully weaves together high-pitched vocal chops and uplifting synth melodies, creating a mesmerizing interplay within the sonic landscape. The energy steadily intensifies alongside the driving percussion until it reaches a climactic point, exploding into a profoundly satisfying and bass-heavy chorus drop. The end result is an exquisitely crafted electronic gem and we can’t wait to hear were Martron takes his unique sound next. In the meantime stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Martron – True Colors | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Unleashes His “True Colors” in Mesmerizing New Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Album Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend