We’ve been covering Martron’s impressive genre-bending production for a minute now, so we were hyped to see the rising artist is back with more quality music. This time we’re treated to “True Colors” an electronic-trap heater that not only demonstrates his extensive range as a producer but also provides a vivid depiction of his musical prowess.

Drawing from his classical music background, Martron exhibits an innate understanding of the dynamics and intricacies of music, akin to that of a master conductor leading a symphony. This shines through clearly on “True Colors,” where he skillfully weaves together high-pitched vocal chops and uplifting synth melodies, creating a mesmerizing interplay within the sonic landscape. The energy steadily intensifies alongside the driving percussion until it reaches a climactic point, exploding into a profoundly satisfying and bass-heavy chorus drop. The end result is an exquisitely crafted electronic gem and we can’t wait to hear were Martron takes his unique sound next. In the meantime stream the single below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Martron – True Colors | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Unleashes His “True Colors” in Mesmerizing New Single