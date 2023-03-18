Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Martron Shares Infectious New “Sun Goes Down” Future Bass Single

LISTEN: Martron Shares Infectious New “Sun Goes Down” Future Bass Single

by Leave a Comment

We’ve covered Martron’s music in the past and have been consistently impressed with his versatile production skills and knack for crafting fun dance records. The New York artist’s hot streak continues with “Sun Goes Down,” Martron’s latest single that will have you wishing it was summer festival season already. As you’ll hear below we’re treated to an uplifting dance-pop heater that features euphoric vocals and uplifting melodic progressions. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Martron – Sun Goes Down | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Shares Infectious New “Sun Goes Down” Future Bass Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Porter Robinson Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead

Categories

Send this to a friend