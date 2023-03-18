We’ve covered Martron’s music in the past and have been consistently impressed with his versatile production skills and knack for crafting fun dance records. The New York artist’s hot streak continues with “Sun Goes Down,” Martron’s latest single that will have you wishing it was summer festival season already. As you’ll hear below we’re treated to an uplifting dance-pop heater that features euphoric vocals and uplifting melodic progressions. Hear what we mean by streaming the track via Spotify and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

Martron – Sun Goes Down | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Shares Infectious New “Sun Goes Down” Future Bass Single