Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

Home » LISTEN: Martron Returns in Hard-Hitting Trap Remix of Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ Single

LISTEN: Martron Returns in Hard-Hitting Trap Remix of Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ Single

by Leave a Comment

Martron’s versatility in the studio has been on full display over the past year, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy his trap releases the most. For the rising producer’s latest release we’ve been treated with just that, as he takes on Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ single, flipping it into an absolute slapper of a remix. This tune is guaranteed to make you want to throw up your trap arms and we can’t imagine how much it would go off live. Martron’s growth as an artist has been a pleasure to watch and we can’t wait to hear what he has cooking up for his next. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below and be sure to follow Martron on social media if you’re not already.

Niiko x SWAE – Eeny Meeny (Martron Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Returns in Hard-Hitting Trap Remix of Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ Single

Leave a Reply

Run The Trap 3.0

Run The Trap was created in July 2012 to bring underground trap music, Hip Hop, Club Music and other related genres to the forefront. We at Run The Trap are very selective of the music we post, and make sure to only share the utmost quality works on our website. Quality > Quantity.

We hope you don't only get your Trap Music fix from our site, but you allow us to help you diverge into various other related underground bass music genres; as well as expose you to some of the culture, style and fashion that exists amongst these communities. Welcome to A NEW ORDER FOR UNDERGROUND CULTURE - #RTT2

Trap Music Tags

320 Kbps Alison Wonderland Baauer Bass Dillon Francis Diplo DJ Snake Drake Dubstep EDM EDM News Ekali featured Flosstradamus Flume free download Free Downloads Future Bass Future Bass Download Hip-Hop hip-hop music hip hop download Hip Hop News house House Music Kanye West Mad Decent Major Lazer marshmello mix Mr. Carmack New Trap Music NGHTMRE Rap remix RL Grime Singles Skrillex Too Future. Trap Trap Music Trap Music Download What So Not Zeds Dead ZHU

Categories

Send this to a friend