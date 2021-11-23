Martron’s versatility in the studio has been on full display over the past year, but we’d be lying if we said we didn’t enjoy his trap releases the most. For the rising producer’s latest release we’ve been treated with just that, as he takes on Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ single, flipping it into an absolute slapper of a remix. This tune is guaranteed to make you want to throw up your trap arms and we can’t imagine how much it would go off live. Martron’s growth as an artist has been a pleasure to watch and we can’t wait to hear what he has cooking up for his next. Stream the remix via Soundcloud below and be sure to follow Martron on social media if you’re not already.

Niiko x SWAE – Eeny Meeny (Martron Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Returns in Hard-Hitting Trap Remix of Niiko x SWAE’s ‘Eeny Meeny’ Single