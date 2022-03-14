We’ve been waiting for Matron to drop some new heat and this past week the young talent did just that, delivering on an impressive new remix of Sippy’s ‘Going Insane.’ As you’ll hear below, the rising producer takes the original track to new heights, injecting some high-octane trap energy into the track. From the thumping 808’s to the catchy vocal chops, this remix is addicting and sounds like it would go off at the club. Stream it via Soundcloud below and stay on the lookout for more Martron tunes in 2022 and beyond.

Sippy – Going Insane (Martron Remix) | Stream

LISTEN: Martron Unleashes Fresh New Trap Remix of Sippy’s ‘Going Insane’