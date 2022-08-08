Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Brings "The Feeling" in His Catchy New Summer Single

LISTEN: Rising Producer Martron Brings “The Feeling” in His Catchy New Summer Single

We’ve been covering Martron’s music for a while now and have been constantly impressed with his dynamic and genre-bending sound. This time around is no different as the rising artist drops off “The Feeling,” a summer-y trap production packed with intoxicating vibes, crisp drum programming, and of course some of Martron’s signature vocal chops. True to the song title, this track will have you feeling some type of way; hear what we mean by streaming ‘The Feeling’ via Spotify below and stay tuned for more new tunes from Martron in the future.

Martron – The Feeling | Stream

