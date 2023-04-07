Imagine Festival’s 2023 lineup is stacked with the likes of Boombox Cartel, Wavedash, NGHTMRE, Rezz, Big Gigantic and more. That said, the festival’s big reveal is that they will also be hosting full stage takeovers. Among them, ISOxo’s is slotted for a massive stage takeover as well as our friends over at Brownies & Lemonade. Imagine Festival takes place Sept. 13-17 in Kingston Downs, Georgia. Tickets are available for purchase now so make sure to cop some passes before they sell out and check out the full lineup below!

Imagine Festival Unloads Stage 1 of 2023 lineup Including ISOxo “KIDSGONEMAD!” Stage Takeover