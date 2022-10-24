k?d has been releasing singles throughout the year, all leading up to the release of his impending debut album via HARD RECS. Fortunately, his latest single “PROTECT ME” has to be one of his most creative singles yet. Collaborating alongside Japanese club producer, Yadosan; the two create a fiery track; containing ethereal melodies alongside psy-infused basslines. k?d once again transcends electronic music boundaries and pushes himself outside his creative comfort zone. He has been working tirelessly & meticulously crafting his debut project; pulling influence from all facets of the industry – from moody trap to intimate K-pop. k?d has been circling the dance music scene since 2016, so we are more than ready for a full-length album. Keep it locked with RTT for the latest k?d updates and stream “PROTECT ME” below!

k?d x Yadosan – PROTECT ME | Stream

LISTEN: k?d Delivers His Most Explosive Single To Date Titled ‘PROTECT ME’