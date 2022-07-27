Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: HARD Records Releases Their Massive HARD Summer 2022 Official Soundtrack

HARD Summer Music Festival returns to the NOS Events Center this weekend, shaping up to be the festival’s biggest year yet. What better way to celebrate than HARD Records dropping their highly anticipated HARD Summer official soundtrack; a 38-track compilation showcasing the biggest names in dance music alongside up and coming producers. Featuring artists like SIDEPIECE, NGHTMRE, TOKiMONSTA to ISOxo, Wenzday, & Rohaan this eclectic mix of artists is what HARD Summer is all about. Expanding into three days of madness HARD Summer remains the curative force bridging the gap between electronic music & hip-hop. The compilation below offers a glimpse of what fans can expect from this year’s festival, so check it out and get ready to PARTY.

HARD Summer 2022 Compilation | Stream

