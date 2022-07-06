k?d Releases New Dreamy Single – “IF THIS IS A DREAM”

We’ve heard k?d explore a huge variety of sounds in his time in the limelight. From mythical future bass to hard-hitting hardstyle and even some extremely satisfying low-end half-time bass music.
We were recently introduced to the third track, “IF THIS IS A DREAM,” from this upcoming debut album. This track balances the line of dance and pop that by the end you won’t even be sure what kind of listened to – which is something we have come to expect from the talented young producer.
It’s haunting yet inviting at the same time. Check out the track below
k?d – IF THIS IS A DREAM | Stream
