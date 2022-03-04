Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: After A 1 Year Hiatus, k?d Returns To The Scene With ‘RETURN TO NOTHINGNESS’

Aptly titled, ‘RETURN TO NOTHINGNESS’ marks k?d‘s first single as he reemerges after a year long break. This track also reveals itself as the first single off his upcoming LP with (the one and only) HARD Recs. It’s no secret k?d is the master of genre bending; this single pushes genre boundaries with a mixture of futuristic synth chops, luminous melodies, & sizzling 808s. Rising to stardom back in 2018 k?d has always maintained an upward trajectory – pegged as a young prodigy k?d has had a career growth most kids dream of. Oozing with talent and creativity he’s been able to incorporate his own designs with his own imaginations, and the result has earned him endless respect from his peers and fans alike. We are extremely excited to have k?d back and we cannot wait for the upcoming album! Stream ‘RETURN TO NOTHINGNESS’ below.

k?d – RETURN TO NOTHINGNESS | Stream

Categories

