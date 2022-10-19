Flipping a classic record is certainly a daunting challenge, but 4B & Mikey Barreneche have made it look easy on their new collaboration, “LOUDER.” As you’ll hear below, the intoxicating house flip is a creative and fun re-imagination of Amii Stewart’s 1979 hit “Knock On Wood.” The result is nothing short of a nostalgic dancefloor banger; enough of the original is preserved here and we’re loving the added house energy evoked by these talented producers. Stream “LOUDER” via Spotify below and be sure to turn your speakers up for this one.

4B & Mikey Barreneche – LOUDER | Stream

LISTEN: 4B & Mikey Barreneche Flip “Knock On Wood” 1979 Classic into Catchy “LOUDER” House Single