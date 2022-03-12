4B’s jersey club game is clearly unmatched. Today the prolific producer has returned with the sixth installment of his sought-after Jersey Club Power Set and, as expected, it’s another banger. As you’ll hear below, the mix is packed to the brim with jersey club heaters all reminiscent of 4B’s eclectic spin on the genre. We’re loving all of the popular throwbacks that are seamlessly incorporated and blended into the performance – see what we mean by streaming the mix via youtube and be sure to catch 4B on one of his upcoming tour dates.

4B – Jersey Club Power Set 6 | Stream

Upcoming Tour Dates:

March 4 – Hakkasan – Las Vegas, NV

March 5 – Pure Nightclub – Sunnyvale, CA

March 24 – 4B & Friends – Le Rouge – Miami

March 25 – Beyond Wonderland – San Bernadino, CA

March 26 – Ultra – Miami, FL

April 9 – Green Door – El Paso, TX

Jul 29 – Veld Music Festival – Toronto, CA

LISTEN: 4B Delivers Impressive Sixth Installment of Iconic ‘Jersey Club Power Set’ Mix Series