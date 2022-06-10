Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

LISTEN: 4B Returns to His Jungle Roots with Must-Hear New “Drum” Single with Damian Avila

4B’s genre-bending production skills have been on full display for years now, and this time around is no different as the producer delivers on “Drum” a new single with Damian Avila in which he returns to his earlier jungle roots. As you’ll hear below, we’re treated to a heater that’s just as minimalist as it is hard-hitting and catchy. As festival season approaches we can’t help but feel that “Drum” will be one of those staples on every DJ’s setlist. Stream the single via Spotify below and let us know your thoughts in the comments section as well.

4B – Drum | Stream

Categories

