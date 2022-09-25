Run The Trap: The Best EDM, Hip Hop & Trap Music

GRiZ Drops Highly Anticipated “Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4”

GRiZ‘s Chasing The Golden Hour series has always felt like a big warm hug – and part 4 is no different. The 9 track compilation shines a light on GRiZ’s softer side of production. It skews much more towards the beat side than the banger side.

It shows off GRiZ’s beautiful instrumentation and his overall love for life. GRiZ burst onto the scene a long time ago with beautiful, melodic, organic-sounding tunes, and his Chasing The Golden Hour series is a perfect homage to that. Check out the full album Below

GRiZ – Chasing The Golden Hour, Pt. 4 | Stream

